Lokpal member Justice (retired) Ajay Kumar Tripathi, who tested positive for Covid-19 , died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Saturday, sources said. A former chief justice of the Chhattisgarh HC, he had been in the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, since the first week of April. 👓 View full article