You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Deepika Chikhalia: Popularity of Ramayan re-run due to original success Ramanand Sagar's epic "Ramayan", a show re-telecast almost three decades later, has become the most-watched entertainment show in the world. Actress Deepika...

Mid-Day 16 hours ago



Ramayan: Ramanand Sagar's Hindu epic mythological show BEATS Game of Thrones to creates a world record Ramayan is currently being re-aired on DD National. Ramayan is one of the most loved TV shows and one of the most popular epic Hindu mythological stories that...

Bollywood Life 14 hours ago





Tweets about this