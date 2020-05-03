Global  

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 39,980, death toll at 1,301

Mid-Day Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
With 2,644 more COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of people infected from coronavirus in the country has reached 39,980 including 1,301 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Currently, there are 28,046 active cases while 10,633 COVID-19 positive patients have been...
