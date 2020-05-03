India's COVID-19 tally reaches 39,980, death toll at 1,301
Sunday, 3 May 2020 () With 2,644 more COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of people infected from coronavirus in the country has reached 39,980 including 1,301 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
Currently, there are 28,046 active cases while 10,633 COVID-19 positive patients have been...
The Florida Department of Health would rather the public didn't know how many people have died of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
According to Business Insider, the department has withheld the state's coronavirus death data for more than a week.
The health department is also preventing Florida's...
The death toll due to COVID-19 touched 1,075 on Thursday with the number of infected cases rising above 33,000 in the country, according to the Union Health... DNA Also reported by •Mid-Day •Khaleej Times