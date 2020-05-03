Global  

India completes 1 million Covid-19 tests: What is remarkable about it

IndiaTimes Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
India reported the fewest number of cases after completing one million coronavirus tests across the country. According to the latest data, there were 39,980 cases in India when the country completed one million Covid-19 tests. In comparison, Spain had over 200,194 cases, while the USA had 164,620 cases.
