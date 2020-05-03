India completes 1 million Covid-19 tests: What is remarkable about it
Sunday, 3 May 2020 () India reported the fewest number of cases after completing one million coronavirus tests across the country. According to the latest data, there were 39,980 cases in India when the country completed one million Covid-19 tests. In comparison, Spain had over 200,194 cases, while the USA had 164,620 cases.
Testing seems to be picking up in India as the Covid-19 menace continues to disrupt lives. India ranks 8th in the world in terms of testing. India's recovery rates are also improving, the govt said the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients also climbed to 25.19% with as many as 8,324 recoveries to date....