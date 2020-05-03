Post ICJ, India tried to persuade Pakistan through back channel to release Kulbhushan Jadhav: Harish Salve
|
Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
India had hoped it might be able to persuade Pakistan through "back channel" to release retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in 2017, senior advocate Harish Salve has said. "I think we have reached a point where we have to now decide whether we want to go back to ICJ for consequential directions."