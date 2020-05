Renowned Kannada poet KS Nisar Ahmed passes away Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Renowned Kannada poet KS Nisar Ahmed died on Sunday in his residence in Bengaluru. He was 85. He was suffering from cancer and breathed his last in his house in Padmanabha Nagar. Chief minister BS Yediyurappa mourned Ahmed’s demise and said that he was an asset to Kannada literature. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Firstpost RT @VijooKrishnan: ನಿತ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ ಕವಿ ಪದ್ಮಶ್ರೀ ಕೆ ಎಸ್ ನಿಸಾರ್ ಅಹಮದ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಭಾವಪೂರ್ಣ ಶ್ರದ್ಧಾಂಜಲಿ. I pay my respects to Padmasri Prof.K.S.Nisar Ah… 27 minutes ago Md Sajjadur Rahaman Renowned kannada poet professor K S NISAR AHAMED passes away at his residence... Rest in peace Sir.. May Allah rew… https://t.co/nvxUL3UiT6 33 minutes ago Vijoo Krishnan ನಿತ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ ಕವಿ ಪದ್ಮಶ್ರೀ ಕೆ ಎಸ್ ನಿಸಾರ್ ಅಹಮದ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಭಾವಪೂರ್ಣ ಶ್ರದ್ಧಾಂಜಲಿ. I pay my respects to Padmasri Prof.K.S.Nis… https://t.co/aYB1fA855A 49 minutes ago Rafath Alam K S Nisar Ahmed , renowned kannada poet has passed away.Let's pay our respects to our Kannada Ratna. @DKShivakumar https://t.co/NfEzFiQ2AH 2 hours ago Ashish Kumar Tiwari RT @PCMohanMP: Saddened to hear the passing away of renowned kannada poet, Padma Shri Dr. K.S. Nisar Ahmad. My condolences to his family,… 2 hours ago P C Mohan Saddened to hear the passing away of renowned kannada poet, Padma Shri Dr. K.S. Nisar Ahmad. My condolences to his… https://t.co/lYRznDyrdr 2 hours ago