Unexploded shell goes off while cleaning drainage in Handwara; 5 injured Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

In an unfortunate incident, an unexploded shell went off at Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday (May 3), leaving at least five people, including two children, injured. The injured took place on Sunday afternoon when the workers were cleaning drainage in Ahgam village in Handwara. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: ANI - Published 14 hours ago 5 injured after an unexploded shell went off in J-K's Handwara 02:16 At least five people injured on May 03 after an unexploded shell went off when they were cleaning a drainage in Ahgam village of Handwara, Jammu - Kashmir. Handwara District Hospital official said, "Out of the five people, two are children. Condition of three patients is stable." You Might Like

Tweets about this