In a relief for engineering and medical aspirants, the HRD ministry on Sunday said fresh dates for competitive exams --JEE and NEET -- will be announced on May 5. The exams were postponed due to the Covid-19 spread. JEE-MAINS is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, the NEET is conducted for medical colleges. 👓 View full article