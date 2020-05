Beyhadh actor Rajesh Khattar shares adorable pictures of son Vanraj on his 12th marriage anniversary Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Rajesh Khattar has taken to social media to show us pictures of his baby boy, Vanraj on the occasion of his 12 th marriage anniversary 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this