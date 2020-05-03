Global  

RIP Rishi Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia Bhatt immerse the ashes at Banganga Tank near Walkeshwar

Bollywood Life Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni immersed Rishi Kapoor's ashes in the Banganga Tank in Walkeshwar
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: RIP Rishi Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, family attend funeral in Mumbai

RIP Rishi Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, family attend funeral in Mumbai 02:08

 Family and friends gathered for the last rites of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in Mumbai. RIshi breathed his last on Thursday morning in Mumbai. The actor was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29. Mortal remains of Rishi were brought to Chandanwadi crematorium. Rishi’s son...

