You Might Like

Tweets about this Ajay💧Singh RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: After news about actor #ArvindTrivedi's death spread like wildfire on social media, nephew took to Twitter to clarify t… 52 minutes ago Subhash Bhargav After news about actor Arvind Trivedi's death spread like wildfire on social media, nephew clarify that he is fine… https://t.co/hB4qtVvI6a 53 minutes ago IndiaTV ShowBiz After news about actor #ArvindTrivedi's death spread like wildfire on social media, nephew took to Twitter to clari… https://t.co/7cfVR9pbVh 1 hour ago Rohit Chouhan Ramayan: Arvind Trivedi aka Raavan's family dismisses death rumours as hoax, says he's fit and fine… https://t.co/6n6kL5DtnZ 2 hours ago Sanjay Gadhvi RT @bollywood_life: Ramayan: Arvind Trivedi aka Raavan's family dismisses death rumours as hoax, says he's fit and fine #ArvindTrivedi #R… 2 hours ago Bollywood Life Ramayan: Arvind Trivedi aka Raavan's family dismisses death rumours as hoax, says he's fit and fine… https://t.co/xOKOlUhGtq 2 hours ago Tellychakkar.com Ram and Ravan were buddies @arungovil12 @Arvind_Trivedi #ArunGovil #ArvindTrivedi #Ramayan #Tellychakkar https://t.co/PX1Dtnvbc6 5 days ago newsnation24 THIS picture of Arvind Trivedi and Arun Govil as Ram and Raavan proves they were BUDDIES during Ramayan days - Tellychakkar... 5 days ago