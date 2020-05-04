Global  

In a first, PM Narendra Modi to attend NAM meet on May 4

Zee News Monday, 4 May 2020
In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a video conference meeting of non-alignment movement (NAM) on coronavirus COVID-19 crisis. The meeting that will happen at around 4.30 pm IST will also be attended by Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: PM Modi attends virtual meeting with NAM leaders over COVID-19

PM Modi attends virtual meeting with NAM leaders over COVID-19 01:12

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'Non-Aligned Movement' Summit via video conferencing. Discussion over ways to fight coronavirus took place. This was the first NAM meeting he attended since becoming PM in 2014. Nationwide lockdown in India has been extended till May 17 with relaxations.

