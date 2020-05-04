In a first, PM Narendra Modi to attend NAM meet on May 4
Monday, 4 May 2020 () In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a video conference meeting of non-alignment movement (NAM) on coronavirus COVID-19 crisis. The meeting that will happen at around 4.30 pm IST will also be attended by Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'Non-Aligned Movement' Summit via video conferencing. Discussion over ways to fight coronavirus took place. This was the first NAM meeting he attended since becoming PM in 2014. Nationwide lockdown in India has been extended till May 17 with relaxations.