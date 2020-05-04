Delhi liquor shops open, thousands throng to buy, police called in

Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Thousands of people gathered outside liquor shops in different parts of the country including Delhi on Monday (May 4) as the Centre allowed the state governments to open liquor shops with some conditions during the lockdown 3.0 which will end on May 17. Over 100 people crowded outside a liquor shop in Delhi's Malviya Nagar forcing the shop owner to call the police in order to keep things under control. Similar scenes were witnessed outside other liquor shops too as people flouted social distancing norms in order to lay their hands on liquor bottles.


