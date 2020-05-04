Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Google urges people to play 2016 doodle game peppers and ice-cream

Mid-Day Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Coronavirus outbreak: Google urges people to play 2016 doodle game peppers and ice-creamAfter sharing an interactive doodle featuring the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, on Monday, Google shared throwback game from 2016 in order to urge people to stay at home and keep themselves entertained by playing these games. Scoville is part of the latest series that Google launched last week urging people to stay home and play...
