Jammu and Kashmir: 3 CRPF personnel martyred, terrorist killed in Kupwara

DNA Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
The attack comes two days after the Handwara encounter in which 5 security personnel were killed.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Kupwara encounter: 4 Army jawans, 1 Jammu and Kashmir police personnel lost lives

Kupwara encounter: 4 Army jawans, 1 Jammu and Kashmir police personnel lost lives 01:23

 4 Army jawans, 1 J-K police personnel lost their lives in an encounter in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on May 02. 4 Indian Army personnel including the Commanding Officer, Major of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit along with 2 soldiers and one Jammu and Kashmir Police jawan lost...

