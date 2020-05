The Federal Three #CRPF personnel were killed on Monday in a militant attack in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, official… https://t.co/Do3rmvZQYd 13 seconds ago Rishi Arora RT @PTI_News: 3 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials 43 seconds ago A C S Chandrashekar SRINAGAR: Three CRPF personnel were killed on Monday in a militant attack in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir,… https://t.co/WLeA51eysy 1 minute ago AnuP MaHapatrA RT @the_hindu: Just in | 3 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials. PTI #JammuandKashm… 3 minutes ago neha RT @ThePrintIndia: 3 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir https://t.co/PThlBLRdCY 5 minutes ago Vinay Mishra🇮🇳 RT @OpIndia_com: A day after five security forces personnel were martyred in a terror encounter, 3 CRPF personnel martyred as terrorists at… 6 minutes ago Muneeb_khan18 @faisalk619 3 CRPF Three CRPF personnel were killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara on Monday.… https://t.co/R2dJkpz4k4 9 minutes ago Muneeb_khan18 @ToufeeqHussain7 @faisalk619 3 CRPF Three CRPF personnel were killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ha… https://t.co/xV8Z7JNDE9 9 minutes ago