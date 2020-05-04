Delhi imposes 70% `special corona fee` on liquor to boost government revenue
Monday, 4 May 2020 () "70 per cent of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor sold through retail licencees for consumption off the premises," the Finance Department order signed by the Deputy Secretary reads, describing the fee.
Long queues were seen outside liquor shops in Delhi this morning. This after the government allowed standalone liquor shops to remain open. People were seen gathering outside the liquor shops from early morning even before the shops could open for sales. crowds gathered in huge numbers and refused to...