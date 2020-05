Recent related news from verified sources JEE MAINS 2020: Here are tips to prepare, books to study for exam amid COVID-19 Lockdown The JEE 2020 Mains exam date has been announced by the Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday.

DNA 26 minutes ago



'NEET to be conducted on July 26, JEE from 18th' The Ministry of Human Resource and Development on Tuesday announced the fresh schedule for Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-Mains) and National Eligibility cum...

IndiaTimes 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this