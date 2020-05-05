One jawan injured after terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF battalion in Jammu and Kashmir`s Budgam

Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained minor splinter injuries below knee after unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade on the troops of 181 Battalion of the CRPF at Pakherpora in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (May 5). CRPF sources said four civilians were also injured in the incident.


