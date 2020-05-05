Global  

One jawan injured after terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF battalion in Jammu and Kashmir`s Budgam

Zee News Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained minor splinter injuries below knee after unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade on the troops of 181 Battalion of the CRPF at Pakherpora in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (May 5). CRPF sources said four civilians were also injured in the incident.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 3 CRPF personnel lost lives, 7 injured in terrorist attack in Handwara

3 CRPF personnel lost lives, 7 injured in terrorist attack in Handwara 01:14

 3 CRPF personnel have lost their lives, while 7 have been injured in terrorist attack in Handwara. Terrorists attacked CRPF patrol party near Qaziabad area on May 04. One terrorist was neutralised by security forces in retaliation. Area has been cordoned off following the incident. The incident...

