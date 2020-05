Recent related news from verified sources JEE Main, NEET 2020 postponed till July, HRD Minister announces new dates

Indian Express 7 hours ago



JEE MAINS 2020: Here are tips to prepare, books to study for exam amid COVID-19 Lockdown The JEE 2020 Mains exam date has been announced by the Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday.

DNA 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this