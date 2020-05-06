Global  

Brief encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora, search operation underway

Brief encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora, search operation underway

Zee News Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
A brief exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists in Sharsali area of Khrew Panpore in Southern part of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Handwara encounter: 'My son made a supreme sacrifice', says late Major Anuj Sood's father

Handwara encounter: 'My son made a supreme sacrifice', says late Major Anuj Sood's father 01:58

 Retired Brigadier Chandrakant Sood expressed his emotions by saying that nation should honour the young bloods, who lost their lives for the nation in whatever way they can. Chandrakant Sood is a father of Major Anuj Sood, who lost his live in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Terrorists attack CISF patrol party in J-K [Video]

Terrorists attack CISF patrol party in J-K

Terrorists on May 04 attacked Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) patrol party in Wagoora Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir. One CISF personnel got injured. The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
3 CRPF personnel lost lives, 7 injured in terrorist attack in Handwara [Video]

3 CRPF personnel lost lives, 7 injured in terrorist attack in Handwara

3 CRPF personnel have lost their lives, while 7 have been injured in terrorist attack in Handwara. Terrorists attacked CRPF patrol party near Qaziabad area on May 04. One terrorist was neutralised by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Fierce encounter started between security forces and terrorists at lower Munda area of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Monday (April 27) morning....
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNA

PM Modi pays tribute to five security personnel martyred in encounter at Handwara

On Sunday morning, four personnel of the Indian Army, including the Commanding Officer and the Major of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit, and one J&K Police...
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

