#BoysLockerRoom: Cops question student; 22 others go underground Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Soon after the Delhi police started questioning a prominent South Delhi school student in connection with the Boys Locker Room controversy investigation, 22 others linked to the mess went underground on Tuesday.



The Cyber Cell of the Delhi police earlier detained one teenager in connection with the Instagram chat group where... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'Boys Locker Room': Delhi cops file case, kids from 4 schools part of group Delhi police cyber cell has registered a case taking cognisance of a series of conversations on Instagram between an alleged group of school students who...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago





Tweets about this