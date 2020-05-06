Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Google Doodle relaunches popular Halloween game `Magic Cat Academy` under its `Stay and Play at Home` initiative

Google Doodle relaunches popular Halloween game `Magic Cat Academy` under its `Stay and Play at Home` initiative

Zee News Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic offices, schools and colleges have been shutdown forcing millions of people to sit indoors, at this time Google Doodle has come up with google games under its "Stay and Play at Home" initiative.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Maps Adds Feature That Shows Restaurants With Takeout Options [Video]

Google Maps Adds Feature That Shows Restaurants With Takeout Options

As takeout and delivery become more popular after many states enforce stay at home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, Google Maps is highlighting restaurants with those offerings, and some..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published
Google Earth is offering online tours of 31 national parks [Video]

Google Earth is offering online tours of 31 national parks

Spring is on the horizon, but with many outdoor activities on hold for the next several weeks, it may be a little harder to get your nature fix. But that doesn’t mean you can’t go hiking . That’s..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'Stay and play at home': Google doodle is back with popular doodle games amid corona lockdown

With the tagline 'Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles', the doodle on Monday has a game that they launched on December 4, 2017, known as...
DNA Also reported by •Zee News9to5GoogleWorldNewsIndian ExpressMid-Day

Google Doodle game series celebrates the ICC Champions Trophy

Google Doodle launched a new series on April 27 with which they are urging people to stay and play at home by sharing throwback interactive games. The latest one...
Zee News Also reported by •Indian ExpressMid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this