Top terrorist Riyaz Naikoo, carrying reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head, trapped by security forces in J&K’s Awantipora

3 CRPF personnel have lost their lives, while 7 have been injured in terrorist attack in Handwara. Terrorists attacked CRPF patrol party near Qaziabad area on May 04. One terrorist was neutralised by security forces in retaliation. Area has been cordoned off following the incident. The incident...
A day after five security personnel including Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who were killed in the exchange of fire with terrorist in Handwara on May 03, Indian Air Force Wing Commander (retd) Praful Bakshi..