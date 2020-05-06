Covid-19 in India: State-wise tally of coronavirus cases
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () The coronavirus cases count in India is near half-lakh mark. According to the latest update from the health ministry, there are a total of 49,391 cases. Of this, 33,514 are active cases, 14,183 have been cured. So far 1,694 people have lost their lives.
As India enters the last week of lockdown 3.0, the situation in Maharashtra has emerged as a big challenge for authorities both at the state and the Centre. There are over 20,000 positive Covid cases..
With 2,293 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of cases in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally reached 37,336 on Saturday, including 1,218...