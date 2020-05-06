Global  

Covid-19 in India: State-wise tally of coronavirus cases

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
The coronavirus cases count in India is near half-lakh mark. According to the latest update from the health ministry, there are a total of 49,391 cases. Of this, 33,514 are active cases, 14,183 have been cured. So far 1,694 people have lost their lives.
