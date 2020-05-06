Global  

Top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riyaz Naikoo killed in Kashmir encounter

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
In a major victory for security forces, Riyaz Naikoo, a top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist on the run for eight years, was on Wednesday killed in an encounter in a village in Kashmir's Pulwama district, prompting authorities to suspend mobile internet services across the valley, police said.
