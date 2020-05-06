Top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riyaz Naikoo killed in Kashmir encounter
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () In a major victory for security forces, Riyaz Naikoo, a top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist on the run for eight years, was on Wednesday killed in an encounter in a village in Kashmir's Pulwama district, prompting authorities to suspend mobile internet services across the valley, police said.
An encounter took place in J and K's Awantipora. One terrorist got killed in the encounter which began at Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora on May 05. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation which is still underway. More details are awaited in this regard.
