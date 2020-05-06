Major Anuj Sood cremated with military honours

Retired Brigadier Chandrakant Sood expressed his emotions by saying that nation should honour the young bloods, who lost their lives for the nation in whatever way they can. Chandrakant Sood is a father of Major Anuj Sood, who lost his live in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Arul RT @the_hindu: The mortal remains of Major Anuj Sood, who was killed in an anti-militancy operation in Kashmir, were consigned to flames in… 31 seconds ago
H24 News India The mortal remains of Major Anuj Sood, who was killed in an anti-militancy operation in Kashmir, were consigned to… https://t.co/LefcucBAPo 4 minutes ago
The Hindu The mortal remains of Major Anuj Sood, who was killed in an anti-militancy operation in Kashmir, were consigned to… https://t.co/AtyyHXOlA1 26 minutes ago