Major Anuj Sood cremated with military honours

Hindu Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
The mortal remains of Major Anuj Sood, who was killed in an anti-militancy operation in Kashmir, were consigned to flames here with full military hono
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Handwara encounter: 'My son made a supreme sacrifice', says late Major Anuj Sood's father

Handwara encounter: 'My son made a supreme sacrifice', says late Major Anuj Sood's father 01:58

 Retired Brigadier Chandrakant Sood expressed his emotions by saying that nation should honour the young bloods, who lost their lives for the nation in whatever way they can. Chandrakant Sood is a father of Major Anuj Sood, who lost his live in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's...

