Major Anuj Sood cremated with military honours

You Might Like

Tweets about this Arul RT @the_hindu: The mortal remains of Major Anuj Sood, who was killed in an anti-militancy operation in Kashmir, were consigned to flames in… 31 seconds ago H24 News India The mortal remains of Major Anuj Sood, who was killed in an anti-militancy operation in Kashmir, were consigned to… https://t.co/LefcucBAPo 4 minutes ago The Hindu The mortal remains of Major Anuj Sood, who was killed in an anti-militancy operation in Kashmir, were consigned to… https://t.co/AtyyHXOlA1 26 minutes ago BINDU BALA @narendramodi @mlkhattar @cmohry 2/4showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme… https://t.co/c6ecuoEBBP 3 hours ago Lt. Cmdr S K Sharma Major Anuj Sood martyred in Handwara encounter cremated in Chandigarh https://t.co/AvEXRFy1nX 10 hours ago रोहित चौधरी RT @iPuneetSharma: Major Anuj Sood ji cremated in Chandigarh with full state honors. He had got married just 4 months back. India will ne… 10 hours ago Pradipta Pati Major Anuj Sood martyred in Handwara encounter cremated in Chandigarh https://t.co/IvK2S7Y3lx -Shared via ZeeNews 15 hours ago