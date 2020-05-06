Global  

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen`s top terror commander Riyaz Naikoo killed dozens, turned youths into terrorists, aggressively targeted security forces

Zee News Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Pakistan-supported Hizb-ul-Mujahideen's top terror commander Riyaz Naikoo along with his associate was killed on Wednesday in an encounter in Beighpora village of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir. His elimination is a major blow to the local terror groups active in the area. He became a terrorist in May 2012 and was a close associate of former Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Burhan Wani. 
Ram Madhav congratulates security forces for neutralizing Hizbul commander

Ram Madhav congratulates security forces for neutralizing Hizbul commander 01:06

 BJP national general secretary, Ram Madhav said that the neutralization of Hizbul commander in the valley, Riyaz Naikoo is certainly a very big success for security forces. While talking to ANI, BJP leader said, "Neutralization of Hizbul commander in the valley, Riyaz Naikoo is certainly a very big...

Riyaz Naikoo, one of Kashmir's most wanted terrorists and commander of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district this morning. A Class 12..

Riyaz Naikoo reportedly came to his native home in Pulwama’s Beighpora village when the security forces including the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve...
A top Hizbul Mujahideen commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in his home village in Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.
