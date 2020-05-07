Three dead after gas leak at pharma plant in Andhra Pradesh`s Visakhapatnam

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Three people including a child died and several fell ill due to chemical gas leakage inside a pharmaceutical company at RR Venkatapuram village in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Thursday (May 7). People were admitted to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes and breathing difficulties. Sources said that police, fire tenders and ambulances reached the spot to control the situation. 👓 View full article

