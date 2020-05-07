Coronavirus worse than Pearl Harbour, 9/11 attack: US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the White House Coronavirus Task Force will continue its work "indefinitely," but will shift its focus to reopening the U.S. economy, an about-face that comes a day after the White House acknowledged internal discussions about shutting down the task force...
Americans appear to be losing faith in what President Donald Trump says about the coronavirus pandemic, with almost everyone rejecting Trump's remark that...
