Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Donald Trump > Coronavirus worse than Pearl Harbour, 9/11 attack: US President Donald Trump

Coronavirus worse than Pearl Harbour, 9/11 attack: US President Donald Trump

DNA Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Trump blamed China for the pandemic and said that it could have stopped it from spreading across the world.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump Says Coronavirus Task Force Will Continue 'Indefinitely' But Shift Focus

Trump Says Coronavirus Task Force Will Continue 'Indefinitely' But Shift Focus 02:29

 President Donald Trump said Wednesday the White House Coronavirus Task Force will continue its work "indefinitely," but will shift its focus to reopening the U.S. economy, an about-face that comes a day after the White House acknowledged internal discussions about shutting down the task force...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: 'This is worse than Pearl Harbor' [Video]

Trump: 'This is worse than Pearl Harbor'

President Donald Trump says the coronavirus pandemic is a worse "attack" than Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:24Published
Trump Calls Whistleblower Rick Bright A 'Disgruntled Employee' [Video]

Trump Calls Whistleblower Rick Bright A 'Disgruntled Employee'

President Donald Trump spoke out about the ousted health official who filed a whistleblower’s complaint. The whistleblower said the administration retaliated against him when he voiced concern about..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

US has flattened the coronavirus COVID-19 curve, ready for gradual reopening, says President Donald Trump

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the US, President Donald Trump on Tuesday (May 5) said that the US had managed to flattened the curve of the deadly...
Zee News

Americans losing faith in what Trump says about the coronavirus: Reuters/Ipsos poll

Americans appear to be losing faith in what President Donald Trump says about the coronavirus pandemic, with almost everyone rejecting Trump's remark that...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaMediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

h24news_ie

H24 News Ireland President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of China over the global coronavirus pandemic and said it has been wor… https://t.co/xAuZLUY9yV 5 seconds ago

PeterCoNET

Peter✊️🇭🇰🌸🍁🗽😷 RT @Breaking911: President Trump on Coronavirus: "We went through the worst attack we've ever had on our country. This is really the worst… 13 seconds ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Trump says coronavirus worse 'attack' than Pearl Harbor - BBC News https://t.co/INOOqStTNr https://t.co/OiTqWU7jOz 16 seconds ago

qgjfsajltiLwpbq

💛𝓼𝓱𝓲𝓫𝓪𝓷𝓲 𝓹𝓾𝓳𝓪𝓻𝓲 💫 RT @dna: #Coronavirus worse than Pearl Harbour, 9/11 attack: US President Donald Trump https://t.co/IS6ukGOW9T 22 seconds ago

Kashmirnews22

Kashmir News #Coronavirus Crisis ‘Worse Than Pearl Harbor’ Or 9/11 Says Trump #COVID19 #Trump https://t.co/A9ZEB7Dshb 49 seconds ago

Churchmom8

Churchmom ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Inevitable_ET: Donald Trump: Coronavirus Worse Attack than Pearl Harbor, 9/11 https://t.co/2KNhf4SzgW POTUS calls out FF 😳👀 52 seconds ago

ashokku25594444

ashok Kumar Yadav RT @AnupamConnects: From calling the coronavirus a "hoax" to saying that "it will disappear" to terming it "worse than Pearl Harbor or 9/11… 1 minute ago

akkaufman

Alex Kaufman RT @FinancialTimes: ‘This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center. There's never been an attack like this,’ D… 2 minutes ago