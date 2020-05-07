What is Styrene, the chemical compound that led to Vizag gas leak?

At least eight people, including a child, have died and over 1,000 have fallen sick after gas leaked overnight from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradeshs Vishakhapatnam. More than 200 are in hospitals following the leak of what is believed to be styrene gas from an LG Polymers...
A gas leak in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizag district in the wee hours of Thursday has left eight people, including a child and over 120 people hospitalized. According... Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu •IndiaTimes •Seattle Times