Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > We were tracking Riyaz Naikoo for 6 months, proud of security forces who killed him: Jammu and Kashmir Police

We were tracking Riyaz Naikoo for 6 months, proud of security forces who killed him: Jammu and Kashmir Police

Zee News Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
J&K Police IG (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar said, "We were tracking Riyaz Naikoo for six months." He further said that anti-terror operations will be increased and there will be no slow down on them.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ram Madhav congratulates security forces for neutralizing Hizbul commander

Ram Madhav congratulates security forces for neutralizing Hizbul commander 01:06

 BJP national general secretary, Ram Madhav said that the neutralization of Hizbul commander in the valley, Riyaz Naikoo is certainly a very big success for security forces. While talking to ANI, BJP leader said, "Neutralization of Hizbul commander in the valley, Riyaz Naikoo is certainly a very big...

Recent related videos from verified sources

After social distancing flouted outside liquor shops, Punjab to offer home delivery| Oneindia News [Video]

After social distancing flouted outside liquor shops, Punjab to offer home delivery| Oneindia News

Riyaz Naikoo, one of Kashmir's most wanted terrorists and commander of terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district this morning. A Class 12..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:42Published
Encounter underway in J and K's Awantipora, 1 terrorist killed [Video]

Encounter underway in J and K's Awantipora, 1 terrorist killed

An encounter took place in J and K's Awantipora. One terrorist got killed in the encounter which began at Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora on May 05. Police and security forces are carrying out the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Hizbul commander on the run for 8 years killed

In a major breakthrough in the fight against terror, top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Reyaz Naikoo, on the run for eight years, was killed on Wednesday by...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist who masterminded killings of Jammu and Kashmir policemen

Riyaz Naikoo, one of the most-wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, was on Wednesday killed by a joint team of Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarutNa92710218

Marut Nandan RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: We were tracking Riyaz Naikoo for 6 months, proud of security forces who killed him: Jammu and Kashmir Police https://t… 3 minutes ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English We were tracking Riyaz Naikoo for 6 months, proud of security forces who killed him: Jammu and Kashmir Police https://t.co/KMVlFa9zfJ 8 minutes ago

zameerahmedjuml

zameerahmedjumlana RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert – We were tracking Riyaz Naikoo for the past 6 months: IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar. https://t.co/52R5RLjNAV 2 hours ago

CNNnews18

CNNNews18 #NewsAlert – We were tracking Riyaz Naikoo for the past 6 months: IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar. https://t.co/52R5RLjNAV 2 hours ago