We were tracking Riyaz Naikoo for 6 months, proud of security forces who killed him: Jammu and Kashmir Police
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () J&K Police IG (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar said, "We were tracking Riyaz Naikoo for six months." He further said that anti-terror operations will be increased and there will be no slow down on them.
BJP national general secretary, Ram Madhav said that the neutralization of Hizbul commander in the valley, Riyaz Naikoo is certainly a very big success for security forces. While talking to ANI, BJP leader said, "Neutralization of Hizbul commander in the valley, Riyaz Naikoo is certainly a very big...
An encounter took place in J and K's Awantipora. One terrorist got killed in the encounter which began at Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora on May 05. Police and security forces are carrying out the..