Recent related videos from verified sources Trial of 'Mycobacterium w' drug completed: Director, PGIMER Chandigarh



Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director Dr Jagat Ram informed that the trial of Mycobacterium w (Mw) drug has been completed. "The safety trial of 'Mw vaccine' drug.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 4 days ago COVID-19: If Gilead allows, we can make 'Remdesivir' available in India, says ICMR Ex-DG



Indian microbiologist and former director general of Indian Council of Medical Research Nirmal Kumar Ganguly on May 02 reacted on American anti-viral vaccine 'Remdesivir' to treat COVID-19. He said.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36 Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 is likely to peak in June-July, says AIIMS-Delhi Director As per the modeling data and the way India's COVID-19 cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July, said AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr...

Mid-Day 4 hours ago



Covid may peak in June-July: AIIMS director As per the modeling data and the way India's Covid-19 cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July, said AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr...

IndiaTimes 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this