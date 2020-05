Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

As per the modeling data and the way India's COVID-19 cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July, said AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday. "According to modeling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July. But there are many variables.... 👓 View full article