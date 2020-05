Credit: Oneindia - Published 3 hours ago Shocking video shows corpses wrapped in bags lying next to Covid-19 patients at a Mumbai Hospital 03:04 A video shot on a phone shows coronavirus patients in a Mumbai hospital ward lying next to corpses wrapped in body bags. The horrifying clip, which is circulating on social media, is from Sion Hospital, which is run by the city's municipal corporation and is one of the major hospitals handling...