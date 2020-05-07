50% virus strains in India have ‘Spike mutation’ that’s scaring the world
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () Scientists have warned that a mutation called D614G in the Spike protein region of the SARS-CoV-2 virus — which causes Covid-19 — “is of urgent concern,” as it makes the virus more contagious. An analysis of 82 strains of the virus in India has shown that nearly 50% of them have the new mutation, while globally, nearly two-thirds of all strains displayed this mutation.
A new study says a mutation in the novel coronavirus could possibly make it even more contagious.
According to HuffPost, the paper warns of a mutation affecting the “spikes” on the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
This new strain has become more prevalent, which means it could theoretically make the disease...
Dr. Mike Ryan, the head of the World Health Organization emergencies program, on Wednesday told reporters that the novel coronavirus may become "another endemic virus in our communities. And this virus..