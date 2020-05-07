Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

50% virus strains in India have ‘Spike mutation’ that’s scaring the world

IndiaTimes Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Scientists have warned that a mutation called D614G in the Spike protein region of the SARS-CoV-2 virus — which causes Covid-19 — “is of urgent concern,” as it makes the virus more contagious. An analysis of 82 strains of the virus in India has shown that nearly 50% of them have the new mutation, while globally, nearly two-thirds of all strains displayed this mutation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: The Coronavirus Is Mutating And Might Become Even More Contagious. Or Not

The Coronavirus Is Mutating And Might Become Even More Contagious. Or Not 00:36

 A new study says a mutation in the novel coronavirus could possibly make it even more contagious. According to HuffPost, the paper warns of a mutation affecting the “spikes” on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This new strain has become more prevalent, which means it could theoretically make the disease...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Coronavirus may never go away': WHO issues warning [Video]

'Coronavirus may never go away': WHO issues warning

The World Health Organisation has warned that Coronavirus may never go away completely. Dr. Michael Ryan said that Covid-19 may become just another endemic virus like HIV. He said that nobody can..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
'This virus may never go away' -WHO [Video]

'This virus may never go away' -WHO

Dr. Mike Ryan, the head of the World Health Organization emergencies program, on Wednesday told reporters that the novel coronavirus may become "another endemic virus in our communities. And this virus..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest updates: 50% virus strains in India have new ‘spike mutation’


IndiaTimes

Coronavirus mutations unlikely to mean stronger strain: experts

Coronavirus mutations unlikely to mean stronger strain: expertsThe coronavirus' constant mutation is unlikely to have changes its potency or its contagiousness, disease experts say, despite recent research suggesting the...
WorldNews


Tweets about this