Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

As many as 75 or more than three-fourths of the 94-strong company of BSF ’s 126 battalion, which was deployed in Jama Masjid area along with Delhi Police , have tested positive for Covid-19 . This update came even as BSF reported the death of two of its Covid-positive personnel in New Delhi and CISF death of a head constable in Mumbai