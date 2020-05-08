3,390 new coronavirus cases and 103 deaths in 24 hours; India’s COVID-19 count at 56342, death toll 1886

South Africa has 8 232 confirmed Covid-19 cases and an additional eight deaths, bringing the total to 161 deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday. News24 Also reported by •DNA •MENAFN.com •Bangkok Post
KCDC reported four new infections, all imported cases, taking the national tally to 10,765. The death toll rose by one to 247, while 9,059 have been discharged Hindu Also reported by •Bristol Post •Reuters •Bangkok Post •MENAFN.com
Tweets about this
Wayne Snoey RT @RealSaavedra: Population:
Florida: 21,500,000
New York: 19,500,000
Coronavirus cases:
FL: 38,828
NY: 337,421
Coronavirus deaths:
F… 29 seconds ago
The Star#Covid19: The CDC reported the number of deaths rose by 2,495 to 73,297.
https://t.co/5eo9A7ZdHY 40 seconds ago
Stone Free RT @BombshellDAILY: TRUMPS GRAND REOPENING TO KILL THOUSANDS
Ignoring its own guidelines, The CDC now predicts the worst of the crisis has… 45 seconds ago