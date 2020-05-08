Global  

3,390 new coronavirus cases and 103 deaths in 24 hours; India’s COVID-19 count at 56342, death toll 1886

Zee News Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
With a surge of 3,390 new coronavirus cases and 103 new fatalities, India’s the total tally of novel COVID-19 stood at 56,342 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.
