Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amit Shah expresses concern over rising coronavirus cases in Central Armed Police Forces

Zee News Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (May 8) expressed concern over increasing COVID-19 cases in Central Armed Police Forces like the BSF and the CRPF and discussed with officials ways to check the spread of the deadly disease, officials said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Amit Shah takes stock of Covid-19 cases in CAPF, holds meeting with DGs

Amit Shah takes stock of Covid-19 cases in CAPF, holds meeting with DGs 01:35

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed concern over increasing number of Covid-19 cases in CAPF. Shah held a high-level meeting with the DGs of CAPF to discuss the issue. As many as 530 CAPF personnel have contracted Covid-19. During the meeting, home minister said safety of the troops in Modi...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

In Other News: Syed Salahuddin’s video; Amit Shah not ill; Little Richard dies [Video]

In Other News: Syed Salahuddin’s video; Amit Shah not ill; Little Richard dies

Hizbul Mujahideen chief held a ‘condolence meet’ for slain J&K terrorist Riyaz Naikoo. In a video accessed by news agency ANI, Salahuddin says he is ‘shocked’ at Naikoo’s death. Home Minister..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:43Published
Kashmir police bury slain rebels, won’t hand over bodies to families [Video]

Kashmir police bury slain rebels, won’t hand over bodies to families

Indian officials have stopped handing over the bodies of Kashmiri fighters killed in battles with Indian forces in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:52Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra government seeks additional security forces for Eid

With a view to maintain law and order and peace during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Maharashtra government on Wednesday sought 20 companies of Central Armed...
Mid-Day

CAPFs canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that all canteens of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the CRPF and the BSF will sell only...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

Tweets about this

rachnarastogi2

Rachana Rastogi Amit Shah expresses concern over rising Covid-19 cases in CAPFs, says wellbeing of troops govt's priority https://t.co/7kEwO5c13X 3 days ago

SAHADEVPARAMAN4

सहदेब सत्यार्थी (SAHADEV , PURULIA) RT @indiatvnews: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed concern over the rising instances of #coronavirus infections in the Central Ar… 3 days ago

AliTheOrator

Shabahath Ali Sufi RT @PTI_News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah expresses concern over rising coronavirus cases in Central Armed Police Forces, discusses with… 3 days ago

sunder_barange

Sunder Barange Amit Shah expresses concern over rising coronavirus cases in Central Armed Police Forces https://t.co/KtxSRKIY3x 4 days ago

3novices

3novices #3Novices : Amit Shah expresses concern over rising coronavirus cases in Central Armed Police Forces Union Home Min… https://t.co/1XtakYa9Rb 4 days ago

nandi_sukla

Sukla Nandi RT @timesofindia: Amit Shah expresses concern over rising coronavirus cases in Central Armed Police Forces https://t.co/yUg6OESRPw 4 days ago

DeeptimanTY

Deeptiman Tiwary Para forces asked to pitch tents in their camps to increase social distancing, have contactless serving of food in… https://t.co/K6h7ofyONQ 4 days ago

piyushpuri1007

Er. Piyush Puri RT @IndiaToday: Amit Shah has directed for proper arrangements for health check-up and treatment of 'COVID warriors' and timely payment of… 4 days ago