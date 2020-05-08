Amit Shah expresses concern over rising coronavirus cases in Central Armed Police Forces
Friday, 8 May 2020 () Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (May 8) expressed concern over increasing COVID-19 cases in Central Armed Police Forces like the BSF and the CRPF and discussed with officials ways to check the spread of the deadly disease, officials said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed concern over increasing number of Covid-19 cases in CAPF. Shah held a high-level meeting with the DGs of CAPF to discuss the issue. As many as 530 CAPF personnel have contracted Covid-19. During the meeting, home minister said safety of the troops in Modi...