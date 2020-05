Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Supreme Court on Friday directed a special CBI court in Lucknow to wrap up hearing and deliver its verdict by August 31 in the trial against senior BJP members L K Advani M M Joshi and Uma Bharti besides some others in the Babri Masjid demolition case. In April 2017, the SC had directed joint trial against all accused allegedly involved in the demolition.