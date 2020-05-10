Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mother's Day 2020: THESE awkward pics of B-Town momies Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora will make your day

Bollywood Life Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
Mother's Day 2020: We bring you the best throwback funny pictures of B-Town moms, which features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Sunny Leone, Karisma Kapoor and Kajol.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published
News video: Enjoying Mother's Day brunch while staying 'Safer at Home'

Enjoying Mother's Day brunch while staying 'Safer at Home' 01:40

 For many restaurants, Mother's Day is a busy day. This year, some are still providing a Mother's Day brunch, but it's to-go.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

180 Exposed To Coronavirus During Mother’s Day Service At Defiant NorCal Church [Video]

180 Exposed To Coronavirus During Mother’s Day Service At Defiant NorCal Church

A person who later learned they were positive for COVID-19 attended a Northern California religious service on Mother’s Day, exposing 180 other people to the novel Coronavirus, according to local..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:27Published
6 Weeks to Mother's Day Movie [Video]

6 Weeks to Mother's Day Movie

6 Weeks to Mother's Day Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Deep in the Thai jungle, 150 students prepare to honor their incredible adoptive mother/principal on Mother's Day.

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Mother's Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor celebrate with heartfelt posts

Mother's Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor celebrate with heartfelt postsCelebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Babu, Sudheer Babu, and Yami Gautam among many others shared photographs with their "beautiful" mothers...
Mid-Day

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Reign Disick's Mother's Day Album & the Pics Are Too Cute!

A photographer in the making! The Kardashian-Jenner clan made several social media posts about how they celebrated Mother's Day this year, but Kourtney...
E! Online


Tweets about this