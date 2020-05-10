Global  

India's COVID-19 count reaches 62,939, deaths at 2,109

Mid-Day Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
India's COVID-19 count crossed 60 thousand on Sunday, with Maharashtra being the worst-affected due to the infection so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of total confirmed cases in the country rose to 62,939, including 19,358 patients who have been cured and discharged or migrated,...
