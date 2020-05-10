Sandstorm, rain bring temperature down in Delhi, NCR



Recent related videos from verified sources Heavy rain, hailstorm in Delhi after sudden weather change



On May 14, the national capital Delhi observed sudden change in weather in the evening. Dust storm and strong winds hit different parts of Delhi on May 14, bringing down the mercury. After which heavy.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 11 minutes ago Rain lashes parts of Delhi



The unusual weather brought rain in parts of Delhi on May 03. Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi accompanied by strong wind. The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi was at 27.2 degree Celsius. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources StoreSe launches grocery delivery service in Delhi NCR Read Article StoreSe.in, a new grocery delivery platform, on Monday announced the launch of its services in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) region...

