Sandstorm, rain bring temperature down in Delhi, NCR
Sunday, 10 May 2020 (
4 days ago)
Delhi-NCR on Sunday saw a sudden change in weather as massive dust storm and rain engulfed in several parts of the city. Delhi also saw fall in the mercury level.
Recent related videos from verified sources
Heavy rain, hailstorm in Delhi after sudden weather change On May 14, the national capital Delhi observed sudden change in weather in the evening. Dust storm and strong winds hit different parts of Delhi on May 14, bringing down the mercury. After which heavy.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 11 minutes ago
Rain lashes parts of Delhi The unusual weather brought rain in parts of Delhi on May 03. Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi accompanied by strong wind. The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi was at 27.2 degree Celsius. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this