Sandstorm, rain bring temperature down in Delhi, NCR

Zee News Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
Delhi-NCR on Sunday saw a sudden change in weather as massive dust storm and rain engulfed in several parts of the city.  Delhi also saw fall in the mercury level.
