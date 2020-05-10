No Covid case in 10 states and UTs in last 24 hours: Harsh Vardhan
Sunday, 10 May 2020 () Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that no case of Covid-19 has been reported from 10 states or Union Territories in the last 24 hours.After inspecting arrangements at a Covid care centre in the national capital in Mandoli area, he said: "No case of coronavirus has been reported from 10 States/UTs in the last 24 hours. The Central government has sent 72 lakh N95 masks and 36 lakh personal protective equipment kits to the states so far."
