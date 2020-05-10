Goods train derails on Konkan Railway near Diwankhawti station

Sunday, 10 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Nine wagons of a goods train derailed between Diwankhawti and Khed stations of Konkan Railway on Sunday afternoon. Although no injuries were reported, the tracks and equipment suffered extensive damage.







