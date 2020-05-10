Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Goods train derails on Konkan Railway near Diwankhawti station

Mid-Day Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
Nine wagons of a goods train derailed between Diwankhawti and Khed stations of Konkan Railway on Sunday afternoon. Although no injuries were reported, the tracks and equipment suffered extensive damage.



ALERT! Reports of a goods train derailment on Konkan Railway near Diwankhawti station, a few minutes ago. No injuries,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Over 15 migrant labourers crushed by goods train in Aurangabad

Watch: Over 15 migrant labourers crushed by goods train in Aurangabad 01:52

 Over 15 migrant labourers crushed by a goods train in Maharashtra after they fell asleep on the tracks. The incident took place between Jalna and Aurangabad in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district. According to railway officials, the...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Train crushes 14 migrants in Maharashtra

Fourteen migrant labourers were crushed to death early on Friday by a goods train in Maharashtra after they fell asleep on the tracks. The home-bound exhausted...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this