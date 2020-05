You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Worshippers gather after restraining order granted



Services are taking place at Heritage Baptist Church in Lawrence. They were originally going to hold service under a tent but moved inside because of a Federal judge’s ruling overturning Gov... Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:31 Published on April 20, 2020 State attorney says DeSantis not closing church services will put lives at risk



The safer-at-home order, signed Wednesday, supersedes any local order, including what services are deemed essential.The announcement comes after a local church caught national attention after their.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:03 Published on April 2, 2020

Tweets about this