Coronavirus in India LIVE: COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra crosses 22,171 cases; over 500 dead in Mumbai

DNA Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to conduct a meeting today via video conference with the Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the next stage in the exit from the nationwide lockdown.
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Vikram Chandra decodes geographical concentration of Covid-19 in India

Vikram Chandra decodes geographical concentration of Covid-19 in India 06:27

 On today's Covid-19 news wrap, Vikram Chandra analyses the geographical concentration of Coronavirus in India. Data shows us that the Coronavirus crisis in India is centred around a couple of cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Thane, Pune, Indore and Ahmedabad. Fresh cases in the country are also coming...

Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders [Video]

Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders

As India enters the last week of lockdown 3.0, the situation in Maharashtra has emerged as a big challenge for authorities both at the state and the Centre. There are over 20,000 positive Covid cases..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 31:57Published
Covid-19: Maharashtra 'cause of serious concern', says Union health minister [Video]

Covid-19: Maharashtra 'cause of serious concern', says Union health minister

Union government has called the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra 'concerning'. The state remains the hardest hit by the new coronavirus, with over 15,500 cases of infection so far. Over 600 deaths..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:30Published

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: With 42 new cases, COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra mounts to 12,296

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread
DNA

Coronavirus: India tally at 56,342, with 3,390 cases, 103 deaths in 24 hours

Maharashtra continues at the top of the tally with 17,974 cases and 694 fatalities.
Khaleej Times

