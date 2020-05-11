Coronavirus in India LIVE: COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra crosses 22,171 cases; over 500 dead in Mumbai
Monday, 11 May 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to conduct a meeting today via video conference with the Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the next stage in the exit from the nationwide lockdown.
On today's Covid-19 news wrap, Vikram Chandra analyses the geographical concentration of Coronavirus in India. Data shows us that the Coronavirus crisis in India is centred around a couple of cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Thane, Pune, Indore and Ahmedabad. Fresh cases in the country are also coming...
As India enters the last week of lockdown 3.0, the situation in Maharashtra has emerged as a big challenge for authorities both at the state and the Centre. There are over 20,000 positive Covid cases..
