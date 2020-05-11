Global  

IRCTC to offer ticket booking from May 11 as Railways get ready to restart limited train services

Zee News Monday, 11 May 2020
Indian Railways on Sunday (May 10) announced that it is planning to gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, 2020. Indian Railways announced that the services will restart initially with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys). These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. 
