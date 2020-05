Varun Singh RT @ANI: Former PM&Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS for observation&investigation after he developed febrile reactio… 3 minutes ago Purva 🙈🙉🙊 RT @BloombergQuint: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is stable and his condition has improved, as he tested negative for #Covid19. http… 5 minutes ago Suresh Shakya INC RT @Supriya23bh: Sources : Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh had developed a febrile reaction to a new medication. He is being investigated to ru… 25 minutes ago Shrinath Vashishtha 🇮🇳 Former PM Manmohan Singh is stable. He is under observation and investigation. Had developed reaction to new medica… https://t.co/c7ogLM1Cmz 37 minutes ago ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL Manmohan Singh health news: Former PM Manmohan Singh stable; developed reaction to medication | India News - Times… https://t.co/2E0uZBUlnS 51 minutes ago Shil Former PM Manmohan Singh is stable and his condition has improved, even as he tested negative for Covid-19. Singh,… https://t.co/LduvM2v7ww 2 hours ago Kamil Pegad RT @the_hindu: The sources said that " #ManmohanSinghji had developed a reaction to a new medication" and further investigation is being… 2 hours ago