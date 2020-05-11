Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lockdown diaries: Yuzvendra Chahal crashes Katrina Kaif's Insta live chat; leaves a complete fanboy comment

Bollywood Life Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
This is not the first time that Yuzvendra Chahal has openly acknowledged what a huge Katrina Kaif fan he us. In an earlier interview, he had said, "I like Katrina a lot, her smile appeals the most to me," while also adding that Kat is his celebrity crush.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Katrina Kaif Cooks, Cleans Utensils At Home, Plays Guitar And Exercises During Lockdown [Video]

Katrina Kaif Cooks, Cleans Utensils At Home, Plays Guitar And Exercises During Lockdown

Lockdown Diaries | After lockdown declaration, the maids of your house is on leave thus leaving you self employed in the house to do all the home chores. We bring to you this video to show how Katrina..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:43Published
Self-isolating man is to cycle the distance of Le Tour De France in his flat [Video]

Self-isolating man is to cycle the distance of Le Tour De France in his flat

A self-isolating man is to cycle the distance of Le Tour De France to raise money for Big Issue vendors during the coronavirus lockdown - in his one-bedroom flat.Jacob Hill-Gowing, 28, aims to complete..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Kat’s chat gets attention from a cricketer

Katrina Kaif has been entertaining fans on Instagram ever since the lockdown was announced. From doing the house chores to baking and indulging in music – the...
IndiaTimes

Katrina accidentally starts a live video

Actress Katrina Kaif, who was awaiting the release of her film ‘Sooryavanshi’ with Akshay Kumar, is currently making the most of her free time at home amid...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

kattoubue

♥Katrina My Cupcake♥ RT @bollywood_life: Lockdown diaries: Yuzvendra Chahal crashes Katrina Kaif's Insta live chat; leaves a complete fanboy comment #AnushkaS… 8 hours ago

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life Lockdown diaries: Yuzvendra Chahal crashes Katrina Kaif's Insta live chat; leaves a complete fanboy comment… https://t.co/dCAxUiRnTd 9 hours ago