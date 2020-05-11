Lockdown diaries: Yuzvendra Chahal crashes Katrina Kaif's Insta live chat; leaves a complete fanboy comment
Monday, 11 May 2020 () This is not the first time that Yuzvendra Chahal has openly acknowledged what a huge Katrina Kaif fan he us. In an earlier interview, he had said, "I like Katrina a lot, her smile appeals the most to me," while also adding that Kat is his celebrity crush.
